2021 US Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 US Open picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 US Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The US Open is back in June and back at Torrey Pines' South Course, the host of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open. It's also where Tiger Woods won his 14th major title on one good leg in a 19-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate. It's hard to imagine getting something that good, but there are plenty of great stories for this week.

2021 US Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Xander Schuaffele: This is absolutely the kiss of death, but Xander has played some of his best golf in US Opens, and he's a local kid. Lots of expectations on him this week.

2. Jon Rahm: Maybe Rahm shouldn't be this high with his quarantine and all, but the man had Memorial in the bag, and that has to motivate him.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa's tee-to-green game is at historic levels this season. That plays well almost anywhere. His mediocre (at times) putting shouldn't be as big of a deal on poa surfaces.

4. Dustin Johnson: DJ probably shouldn't be ahead of Brooks, seeing as though the Palmetto Championship was his first top-10 since February.

5. Brooks Koepka: Brooks is back to dogging it during standard PGA Tour events, so perhaps he'll be back to winning majors this week.

6. Phil Mickelson: It's much more likely that Phil does nothing here than wins. (Sorry.) But he's the reigning PGA champion, and he knows Torrey, and his driving at Kiawah was sublime.

7. Jason Kokrak: This is a bit of a reach, I understand, but hear me out. Kokrak has two wins this season, is one of the longest hitters and is the most-improved putter. Not bad.

8. Patrick Reed: Reed won (in controversial fashion) at the Farmers Insurance Open. He was fifth in his last start at Memorial for his third top-10 in his last seven starts. Problem is there are two MCs in that stretch.

9. Bryson DeChambeau: A power-first strategy worked at Winged Foot, and it can work at Torrey. Bryson has been mercurial of late, but if he can keep the ball modestly in play, he can win.

10. Patrick Cantlay: I have a bias against Cantlay in fantasy and betting, but his Memorial win is mildly tainted and he is coming off a three-consecutive event stretch of MCs.