2021 PGA Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 PGA Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the second major of the calendar year, with the PGA Championship back in May after having it in August the prior year. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island hosts for the first time since 2012, when Rory McIlroy won his second major by a massive eight shots. Europeans dominated the leaderboard that week, and this should become the longest golf course in major championship history.



2021 PGA Championship One and Done picks

Tyrrell Hatton: I'm not completely convinced of Hatton, but I can get the case for him. He has continued to fare better in majors and has shown a propensity for Dye courses.

Jon Rahm: Rahm missed the cut at Quail Hollow and got lapped at the Nelson. Why should I like him? He drives it long an putts it well, and he's won in nasty conditions.

Cameron Champ: If you're looking for a pick that's a little out of left field, Champ is my guy. He hits it low and far. He played well at the Masters, finishing T-26.

Rory McIlroy: Rory could well be the man this week. He obviously liked this course nine years ago. He figured out how to control his driver. Maybe. But he stinks in the wind.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth needs the PGA for the career Grand Slam. He played well at the Masters and in the Nelson. Medium-length hitters fared OK at Kiawah last time.

My pick is Jordan Spieth. If you had told me in calendar 2020 that I'd be saying this, I'd have asked you to slap me. But here we are.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Safeway Open: Phil Mickelson (T-44)

US Open: Jon Rahm (T-23)

PGA Championship: Denny McCarthy (T-41)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Lucas Glover (MC)

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Patrick Cantlay (T-8)

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Matthew Wolff (73rd)

Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Webb Simpson (T-17)

Bermuda Championship: Will Zalatoris (T-16)

Vivint Houston Open: Lanto Griffin (T-58)

Masters: Dustin Johnson (WIN)

The RSM Classic: Brian Harman (MC)

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (T-5)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tony Finau (T-31)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Ryan Palmer (T-41)

The American Express: Patrick Reed (MC)

Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman (T-18)

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Daniel Berger (MC)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-7)

The Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott (T-38)

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Viktor Hovland (T-2)

Puerto Rico Open: Emiliano Grillo (T-11)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Francesco Molinari (MC)

The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa (T-41)

The Honda Classic: Joaquin Niemann (T-25)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Cameron Smith (T-28)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Charley Hoffman (T-34)

Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-6)

Masters Tournament: Justin Thomas (T-21)

RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-4)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cameron Champ (T-17)

Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (T-13)

Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-43)

AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (2nd)

PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth