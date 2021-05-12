2021 AT&T Byron Nelson model and fantasy golf rankings
2021 AT&T Byron Nelson model and fantasy golf rankings

05/12/2021 at 7:45 am
Ryan Ballengee


Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:

  • Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial: Daniel Berger - No. 21
  • AT&T Byron Nelson: Webb Simpson - No. 7
  • Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson - No. 10
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 2
  • Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa - No. 11
  • the Memorial Tournament: Jon Rahm - No. 6
  • WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Justin Thomas - No. 6
  • PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 13
  • The Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson - No. 20
  • BMW Championship: Jon Rahm - No. 2
  • US Open: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 9
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Sergio Garcia - No. 40
  • CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Jason Kokrak - No. 17
  • Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Patrick Cantlay - No. 9
  • The AT&T Byron Nelson: Dustin Johnson - No. 7
  • Mayakoba Golf Classic: Viktor Hovland - No. 5
  • Sentry Tournament of Champions: Harris English - No. 13
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Na - No. 33
  • Farmers Insurance Open: Patrick Reed - No. 8
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open: Brooks Koepka - No. 10
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Daniel Berger - No. 1
  • The Genesis Invitational: Max Homa - No. 30
  • WGC-Workday Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 17
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 3
  • The Players Championship: Justin Thomas - No. 3
  • Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Joel Dahmen - No. 22
  • Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth - No. 9
  • Masters: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 16
  • RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink - No. 75
  • Valspar Championship: Sam Burns - No. 77
  • Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy - No. 2

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

How the rubric works

The reason I'm calling this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields. In the fall of 2021, I included specific weighting of strokes gained and Quality Strokes Gained against the field strength that week, creating a range of comparison to see how players do against particular competition.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed the top 75, as well their current betting odds and DraftKings price.

The AT&T Byron Nelson is back after a year away, and we have a new host course in TPC Craig Ranch. That makes the model a little more generic, but we have a solid field with some clear picks at the top.

Click header to sort; the better their position, the more the rubric likes them

POS PLAYER PTS DK PRICE DK RANK ODDS ODDS RANK
1 Fitzpatrick, Matt 1.789 9500 8 1800 6
2 DeChambeau, Bryson 1.668 11200 1 900 2
3 Berger, Daniel 1.13 10100 5 1600 4
4 Rahm, Jon 1.071 11000 2 800 1
5 Zalatoris, Will 0.955 9700 7 2500 9
6 Matsuyama, Hideki 0.929 10300 4 2000 7
7 Koepka, Brooks 0.919 9900 6 2200 8
8 Pieters, Thomas 0.778 8600 17 8000 26
9 Burns, Sam 0.773 9300 10 3000 11
10 Scheffler, Scottie 0.681 9400 9 1600 4
11 English, Harris 0.672 8700 16 6000 18
12 Day, Jason 0.63 8900 14 5000 15
13 Spieth, Jordan 0.578 10700 3 1200 3
14 Fowler, Rickie 0.548 7700 29 6000 18
15 Taylor, Ben 0.535 6100 132 100000 141
16 Catlin, John 0.5 7200 45 12500 38
17 Rozner, Antoine 0.5 7600 31 10000 32
18 Gooch, Talor 0.408 7900 25 6000 18
19 Palmer, Ryan 0.397 9100 12 4000 12
20 Bryan, Wesley 0.367 7100 50 20000 56
21 Kuchar, Matt 0.352 8200 21 5000 15
22 Snedeker, Brandt 0.334 7400 37 8000 26
23 van Rooyen, Erik 0.323 7400 37 15000 43
24 Vegas, Jhonattan 0.312 7200 45 10000 32
25 Garcia, Sergio 0.307 9000 13 4000 12
26 Lee, Danny 0.303 6700 74 25000 63
27 Kim, Michael 0.274 6100 132 100000 141
28 Ortiz, Carlos 0.266 7800 27 6000 18
29 Martin, Ben 0.255 7400 37 12500 38
30 Straka, Sepp 0.237 7300 41 15000 43
31 Westwood, Lee 0.237 8500 18 8000 26
32 Moore, Ryan 0.231 7400 37 10000 32
33 Perez, Pat 0.228 7300 41 15000 43
34 Schwartzel, Charl 0.227 8100 22 5000 15
35 Hubbard, Mark 0.224 6400 98 30000 76
36 Rodgers, Patrick 0.221 7100 50 15000 43
37 Ghim, Doug 0.218 7500 34 6000 18
38 Baker, Chris 0.21 6000 143 60000 125
39 Leishman, Marc 0.206 9200 11 2500 9
40 Kizzire, Patton 0.187 7300 41 15000 43
41 Hahn, James 0.161 7100 50 15000 43
42 Schenk, Adam 0.146 7100 50 20000 56
43 Sabbatini, Rory 0.145 6800 67 15000 43
44 Stallings, Scott 0.136 7500 34 15000 43
45 Howell III, Charles 0.133 7800 27 8000 26
46 Piercy, Scott 0.13 7100 50 12500 38
47 List, Luke 0.125 8400 19 6000 18
48 Redman, Doc 0.112 7300 41 15000 43
49 Stuard, Brian 0.112 6700 74 25000 63
50 Merritt, Troy 0.095 6800 67 25000 63
51 Clark, Wyndham 0.086 7000 55 15000 43
52 Noren, Alex 0.086 7900 25 8000 26
53 Wise, Aaron 0.084 8300 20 6000 18
54 Hoge, Tom 0.083 7200 45 12500 38
55 Munoz, Sebastian 0.057 7600 31 10000 32
56 Harrington, Padraig 0.046 6800 67 30000 76
57 Knox, Russell 0.029 7700 29 10000 32
58 Blixt, Jonas 0.014 6300 109 50000 108
59 Huh, John 0.007 6800 67 20000 56
60 Ventura, Kristoffer 0.005 6400 98 40000 96
61 Hoag, Bo -0.005 6500 89 25000 63
62 Mitchell, Keith -0.028 8000 23 6000 18
63 Sloan, Roger -0.036 6900 61 25000 63
64 Teater, Josh -0.048 6600 81 40000 96
65 Power, Seamus -0.054 7000 55 25000 63
66 Lewis, Tom -0.06 7000 55 20000 56
67 Garnett, Brice -0.065 6900 61 25000 63
68 Laird, Martin -0.08 7200 45 15000 43
69 Wagner, Johnson -0.094 6100 132 50000 108
70 Armour, Ryan -0.109 6400 98 50000 108
71 Lebioda, Hank -0.114 6900 61 30000 76
72 Higgs, Harry -0.128 7000 55 20000 56
73 Pan, C.T. -0.131 7200 45 15000 43
74 Cook, Austin -0.134 6200 120 50000 108
75 Gordon, Will -0.154 6800 67 30000 76

