2021 RBC Heritage expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 RBC Heritage picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 RBC Heritage rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The RBC Heritage Tournament is this week, and the event at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island is back where it belong on the schedule, right after the Masters. This golf course is basically the antithesis of Augusta National. However, a lot of players who did well at Augusta can do well here, and there are 27 of the world top 50 competing this week.

2021 RBC Heritage rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Webb Simpson: Webb has to be the No. 1 guy here. His record speaks for itself, and he fared well at the Masters with a T-12 finish.

2. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick finished T-34 at the Masters, which is respectable enough. He’s got a good track record here, and his short game should shine.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa should snipe all around this place with his approach play. His added comfort on Bermudagrass should come in handy as well.

4. Cameron Smith: Smith had a disappointing Saturday at the Masters, but he otherwise played very well. Waialae, which he likes, is similarly tight compared to Harbour Town.

5. Dustin Johnson: DJ is mired in some kind of slump, and he’s been in it longer than I expected. The putting at Augusta National was bad.

6. Brian Harman: Harman is streaky, and he’s on a heater. Played great at the Masters. He’s also liked Harbour Town in his past work.

7. Corey Conners: Conners is such a great ballstriker, and he’s consistent from week to week. He crumbled some on Sunday at Augusta, but he rallied for a good finish.

8. Kevin Na: Na had himself a great week at Augusta, finishing T-12. He won at Waialae, which I believe is an analog. His course history is solid.

9. Tyrell Hatton: Hatton held it together pretty well at the Master to finish T-18. Has been milling around in the high teens and low 20s of late.

10. Matt Kuchar: This is Matt Kuchar’s tournament now. Sorry, Luke Donald. Kuchar played well in the match play, but he missed the cut at the Masters.