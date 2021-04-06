2021 Masters Tournament expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Masters picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 Masters rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Masters Tournament is this week, and that means Augusta National Golf Club is again set to host the first men’s major of the year in its traditional April slot. The reports are that the course is playing firm and fast already, and it could be a Masters for the ages.

2021 Masters rankings: Top 15 picks

1. Justin Thomas: Thomas is erratic in his finishes of late. There’s no doubt about that. But if you saw what he did on Sunday at The Players, then you know another major win is in there.

2. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is playing incredible golf. Add in that he was embarrassed in November after postulating his person par at Augusta National was 67, and there’s a lot motivating him.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is the ballstiking king in this tournament. He putted incredibly in the win at Concession. He’s won a major already.

4. Dustin Johnson: DJ has been kind of blah since winning in Saudi Arabia and letting Riviera get away from him on Sunday. How long can that last? I can’t imagine too long.

5. Jordan Spieth: He’s back. He’s really back. He’s been playing great Spieth-style golf for months now, and that’s exciting given his Masters profile.

6. Jon Rahm: Rahm is quietly playing really great golf. He’s not winning, but he’s finished out of the top 17 once since the US Open in September. Nappy factor in play as a new dad, too.

7. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay can play great on any course. He didn’t play great at Players. I can look past that. Was T-17 here in November.

8. Paul Casey: Casey won in Dubai, and it seemed like that didn’t register with a lot of folks. But in 2021, he has one finish outside the top 12. He loves this course.

9. Lee Westwood: I have to mention Lee in the top 10. Yeah, he’d be the oldest Masters winner ever and the oldest first-time major winner ever. But come on! Did you see what he did at Bay Hill and Players?

10. Tony Finau: Top-5 Tony trunk-slammed in Texas, and that’s OK by me. He’s been in the top 15 in two of the last three Masters and had a taste in 2019.

11. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler isn’t a sleeper since he got to the WGC Match Play final, but Scheffler has figured out something to finish in the top seven in three of his last five starts.

12. Xander Schauffele: Xander isn’t playing as well as he was during the West Coast swing, but the man is purpose-built for high major finishes. He’s gotta nab one this year (though it’s going to be the US Open).

13. Rory McIlroy: Rory is searching for answers and is working with a new teacher in Pete Cowen. Still, his record here is great and Rory’s B-game is still pretty incredible.

14. Daniel Berger: Berger didn’t get to play in the Masters in November, and that was a shame. However, he’s won since then, and he’s had mostly great weeks this year.

15. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has had three dud finishes in a row after four consecutive top-six finishes. Peak at the right time, right? Hopefully that peak starts at Augusta.

HONORABLE MENTION. Brooks Koepka: I have NO IDEA if Brooks should actually be playing this tournament. Reports are that he’s treating his surgically repaird knee very gingerly. Who knows if he’ll play. But I like his game if he’s good to go.