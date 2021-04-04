2021 Masters Tournament one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Masters this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you’re not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The first men’s major of the year is here, with the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga. Augusta National Golf Club is reportedly firm and fast already, so expect a spicy Masters. As it feels like every year, there are tons of players coming in hot, and then there are a bunch of great storylines that play well on the Sunday before a major. Now we have to pick a guy to fight through the noise and win a green jacket.

2021 Masters One and Done picks

Justin Thomas: Thomas destroyed on Sunday at The Players, and it’s not hard to imagine him pulling off the same at the Masters.

Dustin Johnson: Don’t let the cool demeanor fool you. Dustin Johnson wants to be Masters champion for longer than 180 days, and he can do it on a tougher course.

Collin Morikawa: How can you not love Collin’s ballstriking, particularly if the greens become even trickier than usual?

Bryson DeChambeau: DeChambeau was embarrassed back in November when he called par 67 and played like junk. He’s on a tear.

Jordan Spieth: He’s clearly back now, but there are only two golfers who have ever won the week prior to the Masters and won the Masters the next Sunday.

My pick is Justin Thomas. It feels a bit like a safety play, but he’s been heading in the right direction.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks