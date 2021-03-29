Betting favorite Dustin Johnson withdraws from 2021 Valero Texas Open
03/29/2021 at 3:47 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2021 Valero Texas Open field, pulling out of the tournament on Monday afternoon.

Johnson, who is the world No. 1, was preparing to make his start this week as a late entry to prepare to defend his Masters title next week. He will be heading to Augusta National in search of becoming the fourth player in Masters history to win back-to-back green jackets.

No immediate reason was given for his withdrawal. He is replaced in the field by Ryan Brehm, the first available alternate.

Johnson was the early betting favorite this week, coming in at +800 at a number of betting shops. Jordan Spieth is now installed as the betting favorite by several sportsbooks, coming in at +1200.

Johnson was a late commitment to this event, but with his presence gone, now Spieth, Tony Finau and Phil Mickelson will be the headliners.

