2021 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Masters Tournament betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and major championship at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.
Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are all on 12-to-1, at the next-lowest odds on the board.
Jordan Spieth is 14-to-1, while Rory McIlroy is 16-to-1.
2021 Masters Tournament tips, expert picks and futures bets
The Masters Tournament is here, and the first men’s major of the calendar year means a return to a normal cadence, with the Augusta tradition in April. All of the expected favorites are at the top of the board, while there is still some value remaining.
2021 Masters Tournament betting odds: Outright winner
- Dustin Johnson: +800
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1200
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Justin Thomas: +1200
- Jordan Spieth: +1400
- Rory McIlroy: +1600
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Collin Morikawa: +2500
- Tony Finau: +2500
- Viktor Hovland: +2500
- Brooks Koepka: +3000
- Patrick Reed: +3000
- Daniel Berger: +4000
- Cameron Smith: +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +5000
- Webb Simpson: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +5000
- Scottie Scheffler: +5000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +5000
- Paul Casey: +5000
- Lee Westwood: +5000
- Bubba Watson: +6000
- Jason Day: +6000
- Adam Scott: +6000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +6000
- Sergio Garcia: +6000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +8000
- Joaquin Niemann: +8000
- Billy Horschel: +8000
- Matthew Wolff: +10000
- Justin Rose: +10000
- Abraham Ancer: +10000
- Harris English: +10000
- Francesco Molinari: +10000
- Corey Conners: +10000
- Max Homa: +10000
- Will Zalatoris: +12500
- Matt Kuchar: +12500
- Cameron Champ: +15000
- Marc Leishman: +15000
- Jason Kokrak: +15000
- Shane Lowry: +15000
- Victor Perez: +15000
- Brian Harman: +15000
- Gary Woodland: +20000
- Phil Mickelson: +20000
- Kevin Kisner: +20000
- Danny Willett: +20000
- Ian Poulter: +20000
- Si Woo Kim: +20000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +20000
- Robert MacIntyre: +25000
- Carlos Ortiz: +25000
- Dylan Frittelli: +25000
- Brendon Todd: +25000
- Lanto Griffin: +25000
- Kevin Na: +25000
- Ryan Palmer: +25000
- Sebastian Munoz: +30000
- Matt Wallace: +30000
- Zach Johnson: +30000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +30000
- Matt Jones: +30000
- Henrik Stenson: +50000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +50000
- C.T. Pan: +50000
- Charl Schwartzel: +50000
- Martin Laird: +50000
- Stewart Cink: +100000
- Michael Thompson: +100000
- Hudson Swafford: +100000
- Joohyung Kim: +100000
- Jimmy Walker: +100000
- Brian Gay: +100000
- Jim Herman: +100000
- Bernhard Langer: +100000
- Fred Couples: +100000
- Robert Streb: +100000
- Mike Weir: +200000
- Vijay Singh: +200000
- Charles Osborne: +300000
- Tyler Strafaci: +300000
- Trevor Immelman: +300000
- Angel Cabrera: +300000
- Jose Maria Olazabal: +300000
- Joe Long: +300000
- Larry Mize: +1000000
- Sandy Lyle: +1000000