2021 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Masters Tournament betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and major championship at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are all on 12-to-1, at the next-lowest odds on the board.

Jordan Spieth is 14-to-1, while Rory McIlroy is 16-to-1.

The Masters Tournament is here, and the first men’s major of the calendar year means a return to a normal cadence, with the Augusta tradition in April. All of the expected favorites are at the top of the board, while there is still some value remaining.

2021 Masters Tournament betting odds: Outright winner