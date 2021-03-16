2021 Magical Kenya Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Magical Kenya Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

The betting favorite this week is Kurt Kitayama, who comes in at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds.

Four players -- Kalle Samooja, Matthias Schwab, Guido Migliozzi and George Coetzee -- are all on 25-to-1.

Six more players are at 30-to-1, indicating the wide-open nature of the field.

