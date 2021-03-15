Cobra Golf stuns with their King Copper iron series

When you see the irons in the new Cobra Golf King Copper iron series, you stop in your tracks. They're just gorgeous.

Cobra Golf has brought out a full series of their iron lines available in a copper finish that builds on the limited-edition copper irons Rickie Fowler is playing and helped design.

One of of the three sets is actually new, with the King RF Forged MB irons adding to the company's player's iron lineup. They're an evolution of the RF Proto irons that were introduced earlier in the year, and they have a RF logo on the toe to highlight Fowler's involvement in their development. The head is quintuple-forged from 1025 carbon steel, with the face and grooves CNC milled to exact specifications for launch and spin control. A tungsten toe weight positions the center of gravity behind the sweet spot for a better player to enjoy the feel.

The King RF Forged MB irons are for highly skilled players and available in 4-iron through pitching wedge for $1,400 with KBS C-Taper 120-gram steel shafts.

The other two copper-finished irons in the series are existing Cobra offerings with the same technology, just in this beautiful look.

The King Tour Copper irons are manufactured using metal injection molding (MIM) for precise shaping and a feel that rivals fully forged irons. A TPU insert behind the face of these cavity-back shaped irons helps dampen vibration and further enhances feel. Each clubhead has a tungsten toe weight to move the CG behind the hitting zone for a better player.

The King Tour Copper Irons are available for $1,400 in 4-iron through pitching wedge in right- and left-handed sets with KBS $-Taper 120 steel shafts. A 3-iron and gap wedge are available in custom orders.

The King Forged Tec Copper irons are a player's distance iron, built with a fully hollow construction while retaining the muscleback aesthetic popular in this segment. Foam microspheres are injected in the clubhead to help with feel and sound. The Pwrshell face insert helps maximize ball speeds and gets the ball launching higher no matter the impact position. An internal tungsten toe weight helps move the center of gravity while delivering forgiveness on off-center hits.

The King Forged Tec Copper Irons are available in variable-length only for $1,200 in 4-iron through pitching wedge in right- and left-handed sets with KBS $-Taper Lite steel shaft or Project X Catalyst 80 (X, S) and 60 (R) in custom-order graphite shafts. A 3-iron and gap wedge are available in custom orders.