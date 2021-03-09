2021 The Players Championship model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 The Players Championship!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:

Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial: Daniel Berger - No. 21

RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson - No. 7

Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson - No. 10

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 2

Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa - No. 11

the Memorial Tournament: Jon Rahm - No. 6

WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Justin Thomas - No. 6

PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 13

The Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson - No. 20

BMW Championship: Jon Rahm - No. 2

US Open: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 9

Sanderson Farms Championship: Sergio Garcia - No. 40

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Jason Kokrak - No. 17

Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Patrick Cantlay - No. 9

The Masters: Dustin Johnson - No. 7

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Viktor Hovland - No. 5

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Harris English - No. 13

Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Na - No. 33

Farmers Insurance Open: Patrick Reed - No. 8

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Brooks Koepka - No. 10

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Daniel Berger - No. 1

The Genesis Invitational: Max Homa - No. 30

WGC-Workday Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 17

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 3

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.



To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW