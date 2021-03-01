2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour remains in Florida this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Bay Hill has only seen two American winners (Tiger Woods and Matt Every) in the last 15 years. This has turned into an international player's paradise. It's an exacting course, built for second-shot golfers, and the rough in recent years has proven neutralizing to some of the longer hitters.

A nice week last week with a T-2 from Hovland at Concession and a T-11 from Grillo in Puerto Rico.

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational One and Done picks

Bryson DeChambeau: I have a feeling Bryson is going to try to make an example of Bay Hill this week, but he's also not super confident with driver right now. So there's a gap he needs to close.

Francesco Molinari: Moli is on the come. He's been racking up good finishes this year, and he would be a great gamble.

Rory McIlroy: Rory kind of fell off on Sunday (again), but he is always a good pick because he'll post a high finish.

Paul Casey: Casey skipped Concession, so he should feel fresh this week.

My pick is Francesco Molinari. He loves this course and is on the comeback trail.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks