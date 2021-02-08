Betting favorite Dustin Johnson withdraws from 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
02/08/2021 at 11:07 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, pulling out of the tournament on Monday night.

Johnson, who is the world No. 1, was preparing to make his start this week after winning the 2021 Saudi International in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. It was his second win in three years in the controversial European Tour event.

No immediate reason was given for his withdrawal. He is replaced in the field by Jonathan Byrd, the first available alternate.

Johnson was the early betting favorite this week, coming in at +400 at a number of betting shops, many of which adjusted their numbers for the week in the immediate aftermath of the withdrawal. Patrick Cantlay is now installed as the betting favorite by several sportsbooks, coming in at +1200.

Johnson typically plays in this event with his father-in-law-of-sorts Wayne Gretzky. This year, there is no pro-am component.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is played this year on a two-course rotation that includes host course Pebble Beach Golf Links.

