2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour moves to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, played this year with limited fans in attendance. It'll be a different vibe for sure, and that may actually help some players this week. However, our running theory is that, if you're a top player, you're volunteering to be in the cauldron.

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open One and Done picks

Daniel Berger: He's played this event well, even in the leaner years. He likes this tournament and golf course.

Rickie Fowler: I have to mention Fowler given his history in this tournament, but it just seems such a stretch to trust him right now -- even here.

Jon Rahm: Rahm, again, looked great at Torrey. No signs of issues either with injury or new equipment. Could be a good spot for him.

Sungjae Im: Sungjae has been strong but not great the last few times out. He's there in the end, but he's just not quite getting there. Keep knocking.

My pick is Daniel Berger. I think DB should crush it, and I need to save Sungjae. We went with Reed one week off, which is really frustrating, but back at this week.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks