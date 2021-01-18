2021 The American Express one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 The American Express this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The second half of the Aloha Swing is in Honolulu this week, with the The American Express. The Seth Raynor-designed Waialae Country Club is a dramatically different host course compared to Kapalua's Plantation. Bombers can win here, but this tends to become more of a putting contest than the Tournament of Champions.

There are plenty of carryovers from last week, with a solid field, including Collin Morikawa.

2021 The American Express One and Done picks

Adam Hadwin: If there's a horse-for-course this week, it's Hadwin. He's finished outside the top six once in the last four years (last year).

Jon Rahm: Rahm has won here and did well to finish T-6 in his defense. He's back and looking to get more starts under his belt with his new Callaway equipment.

Patrick Reed: PReed has played well here in the past, though he's not some kind of automatic here.

Matthew Wolff: I've already used Wolff this season, but I think this style of golf should suit him. Perfect conditions, plenty of par 5s to destroy on shorter courses.

My pick is Patrick Reed. I'm not convinced he's going to be a factor on the final day of a major this year, so may as well catch him in an event he likes.

2021-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks