2021 Sony Open in Hawaii one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The second half of the Aloha Swing is in Honolulu this week, with the Sony Open in Hawaii. The Seth Raynor-designed Waialae Country Club is a dramatically different host course compared to Kapalua's Plantation. Bombers can win here, but this tends to become more of a putting contest than the Tournament of Champions.

There are plenty of carryovers from last week, with a solid field, including Collin Morikawa.

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii One and Done picks

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa looked great last week at Kapalua, and Waialae gives some vibes similar to places where Morikawa has succeeded.

Harris English: We were a tournament off from nabbing English's first win since 2013. If you missed him, too, he has a solid career record at Waialae.

Charles Howell III: CH3 is the king of the horses for courses here this week. This tournament has been a personal ATM for him over the years.

Kevin Kisner: Kisner has three top-five finishes in this tournament in the last five years. Enough said.

Ryan Palmer: Palmer came up a little short on Sunday at Kapalua, but his form has been good the last few months and likes this tournament.

My pick is Ryan Palmer. There aren't many opportunities to use him, and I'm inclined to save other players for more specialized events or those with bigger purses.

2021-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks