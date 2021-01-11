2021 Sony Open in Hawaii expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

The Sony Open in Hawaii is this week, marking the second leg of the Aloha Swing. Waialae Country Club is one of my favorite courses on the PGA Tour, as the Seth Raynor design offers a little something for every type of player. We have Monday qualifiers back into four-spots, and hopefully each passing week is another seven days closer to a more normal spring or summer.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Harris English: English has been a stud since the summer, and he just won. That's going to take it out of anyone, but he does have a solid record here from the prior halcyon period.

2. Collin Morikawa: Collin gave it a good go at Kapalua, and Waialae looks a lot like a course he would enjoy. Gives off tropical Harding Park vibes in some ways.

3. Webb Simpson: Simpson didn't play his best golf last week, and he still finished T-17. Been in the top four here in two of the last three years.

4. Sungjae Im: Sungjae finished T-5 at an event where it's thought experience is crucial. He'd never seen the course. His game plays everywhere.

5. Ryan Palmer: Palmer isn't someone you're going to think about a whole lot except coming off a high finish, but he posts a lot of solid top-15s and top-20s. Has fared very well here in the past.

6. Daniel Berger: DB came out strongly in the first three days, then he faded on Sunday. Happens sometimes, but that's an encouraging sign to stat 2021.

7. Adam Scott: Scott is a guy you almost feel you have to play because he's so good at everything but putting. (Hideki, too, but last week's putting was just too bad.) Limited history here, but it's promising.

8. Abraham Ancer: Ancer ended the year on a high note, including a tremendous Masters effort. No real substantive history here, however.

9. Patrick Reed: A ho-hum week for Reed at Kapalua isn't that big of a downer. He sprinkles those in here and there. T-14 at Waialae in 2019.

10. Joaquin Niemann: The Chilean is still too erratic to love most weeks, but it's hard not to like how he plays.

