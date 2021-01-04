2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is this week, as we welcome back the PGA Tour after a few weeks away following the Mayakoba. We have a 42-player field -- a record for this event -- this week, giving us plenty of options to look at on Kapalua's Plantation Course.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: The MVP of 2020 and the new Masters champion really likes this course, and the vibe fits him. Is there a post-Augusta hangover coming, though?

2. Justin Thomas: Thomas has won here and loves this golf course. He thrives in limited-field events away from the continguous 48, so this fits the bill.

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander is another horse-for-course who just happens to be a top-six player in the world. He's coming off COVID-19 during the break, so there are some question marks on performance.

4. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson was brilliant last year in part thanks to the long drives -- which play here obviously -- and his putting inside 10 feet, which turns out to be crucial on a course with huge greens.

5. Jon Rahm: Rahm should probably be higher than fifth, but this tells you how strong and top-heavy this is. Rahm was T-7 at the Masters and T-2 at the Zozo, so he may pick right back up where he was.

6. Patrick Reed: Reed quitely ended the year really well. Even though he coughed it up in Dubai with the Race to Dubai on the line, Reed's game translates well to Hawaii.

7. Webb Simpson: Webb ended the year with a mediocre finish at the RSM, but his three starts before that were all in the top 17.

8. Daniel Berger: Berger played well here in both years in which he previously qualified. He fell off some from the torrid pace at the start of the resumption, but he's still evolved as a player.

9. Harris English: English is still playing the best golf of his life, and he ended the year with a T-5 in a tropical location.

10. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki hasn't been here in a few years, and getting to the Tour Championship gets him back to a course he really likes.

