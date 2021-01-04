2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Justin Thomas, who is a past winner here and defending champion, is next best at 15-to-2.

Jon Rahm is on 8-to-1, with Bryson DeChambeau on 10-to-1 and Xander Schauffele at 12-to-1.

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the Sentry Tournament of Champions, welcoming back the PGA Tour after a month-long absence. This is typically a winners-only event, but it's been changed to include Tour Championship qualifiers in a one-off for the volume of canceled tournaments last season.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner, an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner