2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Mayakoba Golf Classic is this week, the last event before we bid adieu to the PGA Tour until 2021. The Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon hosts again, and this event has a solid lineup of top-50 players competing this week.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Justin Thomas: JT is making his debut this week in Playa del Carmen, and it should be a nice way to wind down the year for him.

2. Brooks Koepka: Koepka made a nice little run at the Masters, suggesting he's making his way back to form. I see a little analog in his win in Saudi Arabia as to why he should like here.

3. Harris English: English has been great all year, and he was T-6 at the RSM on Sea Island. Has a solid record in this event, winning in 2014.

4. Abraham Ancer: Abe has played well in this event, with two top-11 finishes in his last three starts in Mayakoba. Strong work at the Masters.

5. Viktor Hovland: Hovland didn't get into the 2020 Masters (he'll be in the 2021 version), but before his break, he was on a great run of work.

6. Tony Finau: Finau hasn't been remarkable of late, but he's been solid, and he's seen this event.

7. Daniel Berger: DB has been mediocre compared to his early restart tear, but he's still playing great golf. Feels like this is a good vibe for him.

8. Will Zalatoris: We haven't seen Zalatoris since the Bermuda Championship, and that rest is well-deserved. Should be spry this week.

9. Sebastián Muñoz: He missed the cut on Sea Island, but Muñoz has been on a fabulous run for months now. He needed a weekend break.

10. Russell Henley: Henley has been looking good in the fall, notching a pair of top-five finishes and not missing a cash.

