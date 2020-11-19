Tiger Woods to team with son Charlie to play in 2020 PNC Championship
Featured PGA Tour

Tiger Woods to team with son Charlie to play in 2020 PNC Championship

11/19/2020 at 8:11 am
Ryan Ballengee


Tiger Woods will team up with his 11-year-old son Charlie to compete in the 2020 PNC Championship, a parent-child team event played Dec. 19-20 in Orlando, Fla.

Team Woods is making their debut in the event, which has been renamed from the PNC Father-Son Challenge. The event has unique qualification criteria, requiring a golfer to have won a major championship (or The Players) to even be eligible. The major winners can choose to compete with their children, their grandchildren or their parents.

In a release, the 15-time major winner said, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together. It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."

Woods' son, Charlie, has drawn attention with his prodigious talent -- thanks, in part, to an incredible teacher in his father -- and results in junior tournaments. Woods has been caddying for his son in some events, when his schedule allows, drawing gawkers and some fascinating stories from other parents interacting with one of the greatest golfers of all-time in an everyday capacity.

Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, are the defending champions of the 36-hole scramble event, which will be played again this year at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!