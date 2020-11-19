Tiger Woods to team with son Charlie to play in 2020 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will team up with his 11-year-old son Charlie to compete in the 2020 PNC Championship, a parent-child team event played Dec. 19-20 in Orlando, Fla.

Team Woods is making their debut in the event, which has been renamed from the PNC Father-Son Challenge. The event has unique qualification criteria, requiring a golfer to have won a major championship (or The Players) to even be eligible. The major winners can choose to compete with their children, their grandchildren or their parents.

In a release, the 15-time major winner said, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together. It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."

Woods' son, Charlie, has drawn attention with his prodigious talent -- thanks, in part, to an incredible teacher in his father -- and results in junior tournaments. Woods has been caddying for his son in some events, when his schedule allows, drawing gawkers and some fascinating stories from other parents interacting with one of the greatest golfers of all-time in an everyday capacity.

Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, are the defending champions of the 36-hole scramble event, which will be played again this year at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.