2020 The RSM Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 RSM Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.

The betting favorite this week is Webb Simpson, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Sungjae Im and Tyrrell Hatton are next best at 20-to-1.

Tommy Fleetwood sits at 25-to-1, with a small pack behind him at 30-to-1.

2020 The RSM Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the The RSM Classic at Sea Island. There are quite a number of PGA Tour players who call the area home, including non-competing host Davis Love III. This is a 156-player event played on a two-course rotation for the first two days before a consolidation for the final two rounds on a single course.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner, an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 The RSM Classic betting odds: Outright winner