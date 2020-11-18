2020 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Joburg Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Adri Arnaus, Adrian Otaegui, Brandon Stone and Joost Luiten are all at 20-to-1.
2020 Joburg Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Joburg Open, which is co-sanctioned between the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour. This is an event typically played in this period of the year, though it's often in December or January, not November. This fills a gap in the European Tour schedule, being resurrected after it was combined with the South African Open two seasons ago.
2020 Joburg Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +1400
- Adri Arnaus: +2000
- Adrian Otaegui: +2000
- Brandon Stone: +2000
- Joost Luiten: +2000
- Daniel van Tonder: +2500
- Marcus Armitage: +2500
- Gavin Green: +2500
- Matthew Jordan: +2500
- Garrick Higgo: +2500
- Shubhankar Sharma: +3000
- Johannes Veerman: +3000
- Shaun Norris: +3000
- Dean Burmester: +3000
- MJ Daffue: +4000
- Wil Besseling: +4000
- Wilco Nienaber: +4000
- Antoine Rozner: +4000
- Louis De Jager: +4000
- Richard Sterne: +4000
- Sean Crocker: +5000
- Masahiro Kawamura: +5000
- Fabrizio Zanotti: +5000
- Jaco Ahlers: +5000
- Darren Fichardt: +5000
- Scott Jamieson: +5000
- Alexander Levy: +6000
- Steven Brown: +6000
- Richard Bland: +6000
- Adrien Saddier: +6000
- Byrce Easton: +8000
- JC Ritchie: +8000
- Jayden Trey Schaper: +8000
- Matthieu Pavon: +10000
- Jack Senior: +10000
- Adrian Meronk: +10000
- Martin Rohwer: +10000
- Julian Suri: +10000
- Jacques Blaauw: +10000
- Jonathan Caldwell: +10000
- Grant Forrest: +10000
- Zander Lombard: +10000
- Keith Horne: +10000
- Scott Vincent: +12500
- Justin Walters: +12500
- Niklas Lemke: +12500
- Jacques Kruyswijk: +12500
- Adilson Da Silva: +12500
- Jaco Van Zyl: +12500