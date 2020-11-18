2020 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
European Tour Fantasy Golf Forebucks

2020 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

11/18/2020 at 4:32 pm
Ryan Ballengee


The 2020 Joburg Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Adri Arnaus, Adrian Otaegui, Brandon Stone and Joost Luiten are all at 20-to-1.

2020 Joburg Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the Joburg Open, which is co-sanctioned between the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour. This is an event typically played in this period of the year, though it's often in December or January, not November. This fills a gap in the European Tour schedule, being resurrected after it was combined with the South African Open two seasons ago.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner, an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Joburg Open betting odds: Outright winner

  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +1400
  • Adri Arnaus: +2000
  • Adrian Otaegui: +2000
  • Brandon Stone: +2000
  • Joost Luiten: +2000
  • Daniel van Tonder: +2500
  • Marcus Armitage: +2500
  • Gavin Green: +2500
  • Matthew Jordan: +2500
  • Garrick Higgo: +2500
  • Shubhankar Sharma: +3000
  • Johannes Veerman: +3000
  • Shaun Norris: +3000
  • Dean Burmester: +3000
  • MJ Daffue: +4000
  • Wil Besseling: +4000
  • Wilco Nienaber: +4000
  • Antoine Rozner: +4000
  • Louis De Jager: +4000
  • Richard Sterne: +4000
  • Sean Crocker: +5000
  • Masahiro Kawamura: +5000
  • Fabrizio Zanotti: +5000
  • Jaco Ahlers: +5000
  • Darren Fichardt: +5000
  • Scott Jamieson: +5000
  • Alexander Levy: +6000
  • Steven Brown: +6000
  • Richard Bland: +6000
  • Adrien Saddier: +6000
  • Byrce Easton: +8000
  • JC Ritchie: +8000
  • Jayden Trey Schaper: +8000
  • Matthieu Pavon: +10000
  • Jack Senior: +10000
  • Adrian Meronk: +10000
  • Martin Rohwer: +10000
  • Julian Suri: +10000
  • Jacques Blaauw: +10000
  • Jonathan Caldwell: +10000
  • Grant Forrest: +10000
  • Zander Lombard: +10000
  • Keith Horne: +10000
  • Scott Vincent: +12500
  • Justin Walters: +12500
  • Niklas Lemke: +12500
  • Jacques Kruyswijk: +12500
  • Adilson Da Silva: +12500
  • Jaco Van Zyl: +12500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!