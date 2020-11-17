Vessel introduces three new golf bags for 2021

Vessel makes some of the best, most eye-catching golf bags in the business. I've been gaming a VLX bag throughout the summer and fall, and the mix of aesthetic, luxury materials and thoughtful touches make these premium bags worth an investment.

For 2021, the company is releasing three new bags, expanding the offering and reaching a broader variety of golfers who might find Vessel a good option for their next bag. three new golf bags. Each new product is a culmination of Vessel's tour-proven performance. With elevated details, superior functionality, and unmatched craftsmanship, these 2021 styles are the best of the best.

Player III

The Player III ($375) stand bag is the next generation of the company's popular, full-featured stand bag. The Rotator Stand System makes sure the bag body moves and positions itself properly no matter how the stand is aligned on the ground. The Equilibrium strap ensures the golfer can carry the bag at a steady position, regardless of where a golfer is stepping and the terrain they're facing.

The top has been been re-designed and made slightly larger for this third-gen product, with 6- and 14-way divider options each featuring full-length microfiber-lined dividers to store clubs and prevent damage. The padded, genuine leather carry handles offer a nice touch in transporting the bag to and from the car, while a magnetic accessories pocket, side carry pockets, and dual magnetic water bottle sleeves complete the conveniences for a walking golfer.

Lux XV

The Lux XV ($385) is the company's new cart bag, named (in Roman numerals) for the 15-way divider top and its related 15 full-length dividers. The 15th slot is designed to handle pretty much any putter, just in case you have an awkward grip or shaft.

As with any smart cart bag, there are forward-facing pockets, with TPR-coated top handles for quick access to golf gear. The new upper magnetic pocket pod snaps over a cart strap to offer easy access to a distance-measuring device, tees, balls or whatever the user puts in the pocket. The bag sports insulated magnetic water-bottle sleeves with drainage, an insulated cooler pocket, an interior lock pocket and antimicrobial pockets for personal belongings. A neoprene cart strap sleeve comes with the bag to alleviate potential wear and tear on the bag caused by turbulent cart rides.

Apex

The Apex ($475) represents a hybrid bag, offering the cart bag's functionality with the look and function of a staff bag. The Apex has front-facing pocket and dual personal pockets for easy access whether situated on a cart or a walking trolley. There are two water bottle sleeves and a thermal-lined cooler pocket. The aesthetic is a little different than other Vessel bags, with a steel ring top and chrome hardware, while still sporting leather trim and a quilted look.