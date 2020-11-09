adidas Golf’s Low Am collection features phenomenal Crow’s Nest logo, other Masters touches

The Masters often brings out the best in ideas from golf apparel and equipment makers. Inspired by what is typically the year's first major -- including Augusta National Golf Club, the rite of spring and memories of tournaments past -- there's just so much good Augusta-inspired merch out there.

adidas Golf has brought the heat this week with their Low Am collection, which includes a pair of Crossknit DPR shoes and a bucket hat featuring one of the best unofficial Masters logos.

First, the shoe. The Low-Am Crossknit DPR ($170) is a spikeless Traxion shoe, with a special Low Am translucent sole and socklining. The rich greens are contrasted with a gray that brings the shoe together. On the tongue, a window-looking decoration is a callback to the Crow's Nest, where amateur players stay for at least one night during their week at the Masters, right on the grounds at the top of the Augusta National clubhouse.

The Crossknit DPR is utilizes the Ultraboost running midsole, while Forgegrame technology creates stability in the swing.

Sold separately in the United States market is a white bucket hat ($35) emblazoned with a green-and-yellow logo inspired by the Crow's Nest that is just money.