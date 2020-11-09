2020 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Masters betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The betting favorites this week are Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, who both come in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are next best at 12-to-1.
Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are on 14-to-1.
2020 Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Masters, in November. That change comes with a change in conditions and a lack of patrons. The course will play longer with the temperature and the weather forecast. There's lots that will be different, but we have to distill down to some picks as best we can.
2020 Masters betting odds: Outright winner
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1000
- Dustin Johnson: +1000
- Rory McIlroy: +1200
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Justin Thomas: +1400
- Xander Schauffele: +1400
- Brooks Koepka: +1600
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Patrick Reed: +2500
- Tony Finau: +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
- Bubba Watson: +3500
- Collin Morikawa: +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton: +3500
- Tiger Woods: +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +4000
- Webb Simpson: +4000
- Jason Day: +4000
- Matthew Wolff: +4000
- Rickie Fowler: +5000
- Justin Rose: +5000
- Adam Scott: +5000
- Jordan Spieth: +6000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +6000
- Scottie Scheffler: +6000
- Paul Casey: +8000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +8000
- Sungjae Im: +10000
- Abraham Ancer: +10000
- Shane Lowry: +10000
- Cameron Smith: +10000
- Cameron Champ: +10000
- Jason Kokrak: +10000
- Phil Mickelson: +12500
- Kevin Kisner: +12500
- Francesco Molinari: +12500
- Marc Leishman: +15000
- Gary Woodland: +15000
- Matt Kuchar: +15000
- Lee Westwood: +15000
- Billy Horschel: +15000
- Matt Wallace: +15000
- Si Woo Kim: +15000
- Brendon Todd: +15000
- Brandt Snedeker: +20000
- Ian Poulter: +20000
- Zach Johnson: +20000
- Lanto Griffin: +20000
- Sebastian Munoz: +20000
- Henrik Stenson: +25000
- Erik van Rooyen: +25000
- Byeong Hun An: +25000
- Danny Willett: +25000
- Corey Conners: +25000
- Kevin Na: +25000
- Charles Howell III: +30000
- Charl Schwartzel: +30000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +30000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +30000
- Adam Hadwin: +30000
- Chez Reavie: +30000
- Dylan Frittelli: +30000
- J.T. Poston: +30000
- Max Homa: +40000
- Victor Perez: +40000
- Lucas Glover: +40000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +50000
- Justin Harding: +50000
- Graeme McDowell: +50000
- Andrew Landry: +60000
- Nick Taylor: +60000
- Sung Kang: +60000
- Tyler Duncan: +60000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +100000
- Jimmy Walker: +100000
- C.T. Pan: +100000
- Andrew Putnam: +100000
- Nate Lashley: +100000
- Shugo Imahira: +100000
- Fred Couples: +100000
- Bernhard Langer: +100000
- Vijay Singh: +200000
- Andy Ogletree: +200000
- Mike Weir: +200000
- Trevor Immelman: +300000
- James Sugrue: +300000
- John Augenstein: +300000
- Lukas Michel: +300000
- Yuxin Lin: +300000
- Abel Gallegos: +300000
- Jose Maria Olazabal: +500000
- Larry Mize: +1000000
- Sandy Lyle: +1000000