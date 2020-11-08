2020 Masters Tournament one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 Masters this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

It's Masters Week! It's the biggest week of the year...and it's in November. Augusta National will play somewhat differently in the fall compared to the spring, but we have a Masters nonetheless.

Last week, Lanto Griffin let us down a little compared to his prior two starts, but we at least got to the money.

2020 Masters One and Done picks

Dustin Johnson: DJ hasn't finished worse than sixth in his last half-dozen starts. He was a runner-up last year in this tournament, so he can do it. The lack of fans doesn't bother him.

Brooks Koepka: Brooks fired 65-65 on the weekend in Houston, perhaps signaling a return to his former self (however temporarily). Has improved here in every start, and he was T-2 last year. Not much else place to go.

Bryson DeChambeau: Will Bryson's strategy of overpowering Augusta National work? If he executes, it's hard to imagine him losing. The key is putting and wedge play, which sometimes eludes him.

Matthew Wolff: Wolff is apparently born to play the majors. He has been in the thick of the two played this year. His Masters inexperience should be mitigated by the fall nature of the event.

Xander Schauffele: Xander in a major is practically automatic at this point.

My pick is Dustin Johnson. I would truly feel good with any of these options, but DJ is in a groove.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks