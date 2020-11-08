2020 Masters Tournament expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Masters picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Masters rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Masters is this week, the final tournament before the Masters. There's no chance to get into Augusta next week, but the winner here locks up a spot there in April. The event moves the Memorial Park in Houston, the first time the city proper will host the event since 1972.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field

2020 Masters rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: DJ has been on a tear. He hasn't finished worse than T-6 in his last six starts. He was T-2 here last year.

2. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson's strategy here is clear, and if he executes, he will be almost impossible to stop. But, will he? Also, how will he look with a month away from competitive golf?

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander has pretty well established at this point that he's the mainstay of major championship top-10s in his generation. Now, can he win one?

4. Matthew Wolff: Wolff has finished T-4 and second in his two pro major starts. That's good. His pedestrian finishes at Shadow Creek and Sherwood were not.

5. Justin Thomas: It's easy to overlook JT at times, and he might feel that way right now. But he's always a solid player.

6. Brooks Koepka: This is absolutely recency bias. Koepka shot a pair of weekend 65s in Houston (after spending the first two rounds testing a new driver he didn't use in the final two rounds) to finish T-5. If four-time-major-winner Brooks is back, look out.

7. Rory McIlroy: Something's wrong with Rory, and part of it is that the lack of crowds has sucked some life out of him. Even still, no worse than T-21 in his last four starts.

8. Jon Rahm: Rahm was runner-up at Sherwood, his best finish since pre-US Open, when he was fabulous. The "he'll win on a hard setup" theory didn't totally pan out at Winged Foot, but he is a class player.

9. Patrick Reed: Psst. P. Reed is playing great golf again. Been strong in his last four starts. Has no problem finding motivation.

10. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton throws in a few skunky ones here and there, but he won the BMW PGA, did great in the Tour Championship, took T-3 at Shadow Creek and was T-7 in Houston.

