2020 Vivint Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Vivint Houston Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The betting favorites this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Tyrrell Hatton is next best at 16-to-1.

Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama are all on 20-to-1.

2020 Vivint Houston Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the Vivint Houston Open, which is back to being the lead-in to the Masters, at least for one weird year. Memorial Park in Houston has been renovated by Tom Doak (with help from Brooks Koepka) to host the tournament inside the city limits for the first time since 1972.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Vivint Houston Open betting odds: Outright winner

Dustin Johnson: +800

Tyrrell Hatton: +1600

Brooks Koepka: +2000

Hideki Matsuyama: +2000

Tony Finau: +2000

Russell Henley: +2500

Scottie Scheffler: +2500

Viktor Hovland: +2500

Adam Scott: +3000

Sungjae Im: +3000

Jason Day: +4000

Doc Redman: +5000

Lanto Griffin: +5000

Sergio Garcia: +5000

Si Woo Kim: +5000

Zach Johnson: +5000

Brian Harman: +6000

Corey Conners: +6000

Erik van Rooyen: +6000

Jordan Spieth: +6000

Shane Lowry: +6000

Alex Noren: +8000

Cameron Davis: +8000

Denny McCarthy: +8000

Emiliano Grillo: +8000

Harold Varner III: +8000

J.T. Poston: +8000

James Hahn: +8000

Kevin Streelman: +8000

Lee Westwood: +8000

Sam Burns: +8000

Stewart Cink: +8000

Talor Gooch: +8000

Wyndham Clark: +8000

Aaron Wise: +10000

Adam Schenk: +10000

Brandt Snedeker: +10000

Cameron Tringale: +10000

Charley Hoffman: +10000

Dylan Frittelli: +10000

Henrik Stenson: +10000

Keegan Bradley: +10000

Lucas Glover: +10000

Mackenzie Hughes: +10000

Martin Laird: +10000

Matt Jones: +10000

Ollie Schniederjans: +10000

Phil Mickelson: +10000

Russell Knox: +10000

Beau Hossler: +12500

Harry Higgs: +12500

Henrik Norlander: +12500

Kristoffer Ventura: +12500

Luke List: +12500

Matthew NeSmith: +12500

Maverick McNealy: +12500

Rory Sabbatini: +12500

Scott Piercy: +12500

Sepp Straka: +12500

Tyler Duncan: +12500

Adam Long: +15000

Austin Cook: +15000

Carlos Ortiz: +15000

Charl Schwartzel: +15000

Danny Willett: +15000

Francesco Molinari: +15000

Mark Hubbard: +15000

Max Homa: +15000

Padraig Harrington: +15000

Pat Perez: +15000

Patrick Rodgers: +15000

Ryan Armour: +15000

Scott Stallings: +15000

Tom Hoge: +15000

Tom Lewis: +15000

Will Gordon: +15000

Andrew Landry: +20000

Branden Grace: +20000

Brian Gay: +20000

Brian Stuard: +20000

Brice Garnett: +20000

Chris Kirk: +20000

Danny Lee: +20000

Graeme McDowell: +20000

Hudson Swafford: +20000

Jason Dufner: +20000

Jhonattan Vegas: +20000

Justin Harding: +20000

Keith Mitchell: +20000

Patton Kizzire: +20000

Robby Shelton: +20000

Troy Merritt: +20000

Xinjun Zhang: +20000

Andrew Putnam: +25000

C.T. Pan: +25000

David Hearn: +25000

John Huh: +25000

Kevin Chappell: +25000

Nate Lashley: +25000

Sam Ryder: +25000

Scott Harrington: +25000

Vaughn Taylor: +25000

Camilo Villegas: +30000

Kevin Tway: +30000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +30000

Michael Thompson: +30000

Sean O'Hair: +30000

Sung Kang: +30000

Bo Hoag: +40000

Grayson Murray: +40000

Kelly Kraft: +40000

Luke Donald: +40000

Dawie van der Walt: +50000

Jamie Lovemark: +50000

Jimmy Walker: +50000

Satoshi Kodaira: +50000

Scott Brown: +50000

Ted Potter Jr: +50000

Graham DeLaet: +60000

Bo Van Pelt: +100000

Greg Chalmers: +100000

Hunter Mahan: +100000

Kyle Hogan: +100000

Michael Kim: +100000

Ben Willman: +200000

D.A. Points: +200000

Kevin Stadler: +200000

Martin Trainer: +200000