2020 Vivint Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Vivint Houston Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The betting favorites this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.
Tyrrell Hatton is next best at 16-to-1.
Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama are all on 20-to-1.
This week, we have the Vivint Houston Open, which is back to being the lead-in to the Masters, at least for one weird year. Memorial Park in Houston has been renovated by Tom Doak (with help from Brooks Koepka) to host the tournament inside the city limits for the first time since 1972.
2020 Vivint Houston Open betting odds: Outright winner
Dustin Johnson: +800
Tyrrell Hatton: +1600
Brooks Koepka: +2000
Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
Tony Finau: +2000
Russell Henley: +2500
Scottie Scheffler: +2500
Viktor Hovland: +2500
Adam Scott: +3000
Sungjae Im: +3000
Jason Day: +4000
Doc Redman: +5000
Lanto Griffin: +5000
Sergio Garcia: +5000
Si Woo Kim: +5000
Zach Johnson: +5000
Brian Harman: +6000
Corey Conners: +6000
Erik van Rooyen: +6000
Jordan Spieth: +6000
Shane Lowry: +6000
Alex Noren: +8000
Cameron Davis: +8000
Denny McCarthy: +8000
Emiliano Grillo: +8000
Harold Varner III: +8000
J.T. Poston: +8000
James Hahn: +8000
Kevin Streelman: +8000
Lee Westwood: +8000
Sam Burns: +8000
Stewart Cink: +8000
Talor Gooch: +8000
Wyndham Clark: +8000
Aaron Wise: +10000
Adam Schenk: +10000
Brandt Snedeker: +10000
Cameron Tringale: +10000
Charley Hoffman: +10000
Dylan Frittelli: +10000
Henrik Stenson: +10000
Keegan Bradley: +10000
Lucas Glover: +10000
Mackenzie Hughes: +10000
Martin Laird: +10000
Matt Jones: +10000
Ollie Schniederjans: +10000
Phil Mickelson: +10000
Russell Knox: +10000
Beau Hossler: +12500
Harry Higgs: +12500
Henrik Norlander: +12500
Kristoffer Ventura: +12500
Luke List: +12500
Matthew NeSmith: +12500
Maverick McNealy: +12500
Rory Sabbatini: +12500
Scott Piercy: +12500
Sepp Straka: +12500
Tyler Duncan: +12500
Adam Long: +15000
Austin Cook: +15000
Carlos Ortiz: +15000
Charl Schwartzel: +15000
Danny Willett: +15000
Francesco Molinari: +15000
Mark Hubbard: +15000
Max Homa: +15000
Padraig Harrington: +15000
Pat Perez: +15000
Patrick Rodgers: +15000
Ryan Armour: +15000
Scott Stallings: +15000
Tom Hoge: +15000
Tom Lewis: +15000
Will Gordon: +15000
Andrew Landry: +20000
Branden Grace: +20000
Brian Gay: +20000
Brian Stuard: +20000
Brice Garnett: +20000
Chris Kirk: +20000
Danny Lee: +20000
Graeme McDowell: +20000
Hudson Swafford: +20000
Jason Dufner: +20000
Jhonattan Vegas: +20000
Justin Harding: +20000
Keith Mitchell: +20000
Patton Kizzire: +20000
Robby Shelton: +20000
Troy Merritt: +20000
Xinjun Zhang: +20000
Andrew Putnam: +25000
C.T. Pan: +25000
David Hearn: +25000
John Huh: +25000
Kevin Chappell: +25000
Nate Lashley: +25000
Sam Ryder: +25000
Scott Harrington: +25000
Vaughn Taylor: +25000
Camilo Villegas: +30000
Kevin Tway: +30000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +30000
Michael Thompson: +30000
Sean O'Hair: +30000
Sung Kang: +30000
Bo Hoag: +40000
Grayson Murray: +40000
Kelly Kraft: +40000
Luke Donald: +40000
Dawie van der Walt: +50000
Jamie Lovemark: +50000
Jimmy Walker: +50000
Satoshi Kodaira: +50000
Scott Brown: +50000
Ted Potter Jr: +50000
Graham DeLaet: +60000
Bo Van Pelt: +100000
Greg Chalmers: +100000
Hunter Mahan: +100000
Kyle Hogan: +100000
Michael Kim: +100000
Ben Willman: +200000
D.A. Points: +200000
Kevin Stadler: +200000
Martin Trainer: +200000