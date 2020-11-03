2020 Vivint Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
11/03/2020 at 11:46 am
Ryan Ballengee


The 2020 Vivint Houston Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The betting favorites this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Tyrrell Hatton is next best at 16-to-1.

Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama are all on 20-to-1.

This week, we have the Vivint Houston Open, which is back to being the lead-in to the Masters, at least for one weird year. Memorial Park in Houston has been renovated by Tom Doak (with help from Brooks Koepka) to host the tournament inside the city limits for the first time since 1972.

2020 Vivint Houston Open betting odds: Outright winner

Dustin Johnson: +800

  • Tyrrell Hatton: +1600
  • Brooks Koepka: +2000
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
  • Tony Finau: +2000
  • Russell Henley: +2500
  • Scottie Scheffler: +2500
  • Viktor Hovland: +2500
  • Adam Scott: +3000
  • Sungjae Im: +3000
  • Jason Day: +4000
  • Doc Redman: +5000
  • Lanto Griffin: +5000
  • Sergio Garcia: +5000
  • Si Woo Kim: +5000
  • Zach Johnson: +5000
  • Brian Harman: +6000
  • Corey Conners: +6000
  • Erik van Rooyen: +6000
  • Jordan Spieth: +6000
  • Shane Lowry: +6000
  • Alex Noren: +8000
  • Cameron Davis: +8000
  • Denny McCarthy: +8000
  • Emiliano Grillo: +8000
  • Harold Varner III: +8000
  • J.T. Poston: +8000
  • James Hahn: +8000
  • Kevin Streelman: +8000
  • Lee Westwood: +8000
  • Sam Burns: +8000
  • Stewart Cink: +8000
  • Talor Gooch: +8000
  • Wyndham Clark: +8000
  • Aaron Wise: +10000
  • Adam Schenk: +10000
  • Brandt Snedeker: +10000
  • Cameron Tringale: +10000
  • Charley Hoffman: +10000
  • Dylan Frittelli: +10000
  • Henrik Stenson: +10000
  • Keegan Bradley: +10000
  • Lucas Glover: +10000
  • Mackenzie Hughes: +10000
  • Martin Laird: +10000
  • Matt Jones: +10000
  • Ollie Schniederjans: +10000
  • Phil Mickelson: +10000
  • Russell Knox: +10000
  • Beau Hossler: +12500
  • Harry Higgs: +12500
  • Henrik Norlander: +12500
  • Kristoffer Ventura: +12500
  • Luke List: +12500
  • Matthew NeSmith: +12500
  • Maverick McNealy: +12500
  • Rory Sabbatini: +12500
  • Scott Piercy: +12500
  • Sepp Straka: +12500
  • Tyler Duncan: +12500
  • Adam Long: +15000
  • Austin Cook: +15000
  • Carlos Ortiz: +15000
  • Charl Schwartzel: +15000
  • Danny Willett: +15000
  • Francesco Molinari: +15000
  • Mark Hubbard: +15000
  • Max Homa: +15000
  • Padraig Harrington: +15000
  • Pat Perez: +15000
  • Patrick Rodgers: +15000
  • Ryan Armour: +15000
  • Scott Stallings: +15000
  • Tom Hoge: +15000
  • Tom Lewis: +15000
  • Will Gordon: +15000
  • Andrew Landry: +20000
  • Branden Grace: +20000
  • Brian Gay: +20000
  • Brian Stuard: +20000
  • Brice Garnett: +20000
  • Chris Kirk: +20000
  • Danny Lee: +20000
  • Graeme McDowell: +20000
  • Hudson Swafford: +20000
  • Jason Dufner: +20000
  • Jhonattan Vegas: +20000
  • Justin Harding: +20000
  • Keith Mitchell: +20000
  • Patton Kizzire: +20000
  • Robby Shelton: +20000
  • Troy Merritt: +20000
  • Xinjun Zhang: +20000
  • Andrew Putnam: +25000
  • C.T. Pan: +25000
  • David Hearn: +25000
  • John Huh: +25000
  • Kevin Chappell: +25000
  • Nate Lashley: +25000
  • Sam Ryder: +25000
  • Scott Harrington: +25000
  • Vaughn Taylor: +25000
  • Camilo Villegas: +30000
  • Kevin Tway: +30000
  • Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +30000
  • Michael Thompson: +30000
  • Sean O'Hair: +30000
  • Sung Kang: +30000
  • Bo Hoag: +40000
  • Grayson Murray: +40000
  • Kelly Kraft: +40000
  • Luke Donald: +40000
  • Dawie van der Walt: +50000
  • Jamie Lovemark: +50000
  • Jimmy Walker: +50000
  • Satoshi Kodaira: +50000
  • Scott Brown: +50000
  • Ted Potter Jr: +50000
  • Graham DeLaet: +60000
  • Bo Van Pelt: +100000
  • Greg Chalmers: +100000
  • Hunter Mahan: +100000
  • Kyle Hogan: +100000
  • Michael Kim: +100000
  • Ben Willman: +200000
  • D.A. Points: +200000
  • Kevin Stadler: +200000
  • Martin Trainer: +200000

