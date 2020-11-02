2020 Vivint Houston Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 Vivint Houston Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We had a good enough week in Bermuda, with Will Zalatoris posting a T-16 finish (and earning Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour in the process). Well done to Brian Gay for winning out of nowhere!

This week, the Houston Open is the final pre-Masters tournament, and it's back in the city of Houston for the first time sine 1972. Memorial Park, a city-owned course, hosts after an extensive renovation by Tom Doak, with input from Brooks Koepka. Memorial Park isn't a pushover. At over 7,300 yards from the tips, there's plenty of length at sea level for these guys.

2020 Vivint Houston Open One and Done picks

Brooks Koepka: Who better to know the course than Brooks? Right? And are you suddenly thinking he's back to Old Brooks and going to win the Masters?

Tony Finau: Finau has looked good in his last two starts -- one before COVID and one afterward. Love his driving style on a Doak course.

Adam Scott: I'm intrigued Scott is playing this week, and he does have a good architectural eye, so he may be engaged here.

Lanto Griffin: The defending champion here has been in the top 11 in his last two starts against top-tier fields.

My pick is Lanto Griffin. I was on the fence about the guy last year, but I'm not convinced he's on an upward trajectory and more than just a value play.

