2020 Vivint Houston Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

The Vivint Houston Open is this week, the final tournament before the Masters. There's no chance to get into Augusta next week, but the winner here locks up a spot there in April. The event moves the Memorial Park in Houston, the first time the city proper will host the event since 1972.

2020 Vivint Houston Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Tony Finau: I love Tony Finau's game here, and he's bounced back well from COVID with a T-11 at Sherwood.

2. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton runs hot and cold, though his cold isn't as cold as it once was. He should be a legitimate Masters threat, and I like him this week with his short game.

3. Lanto Griffin: The defending champion has been in the top 11 in his last two starts, proving he is more than a value play.

4. Dustin Johnson: DJ is the No. 1 player in the world, but he's coming back from a couple of weeks forced out by COVID-19. We'll see how he looks this week.

5. Viktor Hovland: Hovland wasn't great at the Zozo at Sherwood, but he was strong in the prior three starts.

6. Hideki Matsuyama: I love Matsuyama most times he plays, but he's not his best self at the moment. That ballstriking, though, is still better than the vast majority of his peers.

7. Adam Scott: I feel like I have to include Scott here because of how pure he is, but this is a half-hearted endorsement, if I'm being honest.

8. Brooks Koepka: Koepka is on this list primarily because he was the design consultant on Memorial Park's renovation done by Tom Doak. The opened nature of the course should help his driving game.

9. Denny McCarthy: McCarthy, the best putter on the PGA Tour in the last two years, has been in the top six in two of his last three starts.

10. Adam Schenk: Schenk hasn't missed a cut this season, with his last three finishes right around the top 30. That kind of consistency is helpful.

