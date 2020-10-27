2020 Bermuda Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 Bermuda Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

Webb Simpson, our pick for last week, faded some on Sunday, which was disappointing. However, a T-17 finish isn't the worst in the world.

Now we have a total lottery this week with the Bermuda Championship. It would have been an opposite-field event, but the WGC HSBC Champions isn't being played, so now a win here comes with a 2021 Masters berth! This is the opposite of depth, with one top-50 player in the field.

2020 Bermuda Championship One and Done picks

Brendon Todd: The defending champion has showed some great moments since his breakthrough here, and he's a very strong player.

Will Zalatoris: He can lock up PGA Tour Special Temporary Membership this week with a decent finish, or he could win and become a member now.

Padraigh Harrington: This may seem out of nowhere, but the guy has been playing really well on the European Tour the last several weeks.

Denny McCarthy: I've already used him, but his putting and short game should help him in adverse conditions. Played well here last year.

My pick is Will Zalatoris. I've said repeatedly this guy is a star in the making, and I don't see how he doesn't shine this week.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks