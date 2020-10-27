2020 Bermuda Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Bermuda Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Bermuda Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Bermuda Championship is this week, suddenly a full-field event with a full allocation of FedEx Cup points. Brendon Todd is defending champion, and he's the only top-50 player in the field. It's a big opportunity.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2020 Bermuda Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Will Zalatoris: I wouldn't be surprised if he wins to earn full PGA Tour status this week. If he comes up short, I anticipate he will have earned Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the season (which is still a long time).

2. Brendon Todd: Todd is the defending champion and the lone top-50 player in the field, making him somewhat by default the next-best option.

3. Peter Malnati: He comes in on the back of conseucutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour. Have to ride that this week into a second PGA Tour win.

4. Denny McCarthy: I love Denny this week, as he's shown a propensity on island courses because his short game and putting can bail him out of any suspect play in adverse conditions.

5. Kristoffer Ventura: The OSU product has a pair of top-10 finishes in the new season, but he did miss the cut at Shriners. A couple of weeks off to rest should help.

6. Doc Redman: I like Redman's game a lot, and he's eventually going to win on the PGA Tour. However, his results are so inconsistent that it makes it tough to bet him.

7. Harold Varner III: HV3 hasn't played much in the new season, just twice, but both finishes have been in the top 30.

8. Charley Hoffman: Hoffman MC'd in his last start at TPC Summerlin, but he had been playing well. Was T-16 at the Corales, and that seems a good analog for here.

9. Justin Suh: Suh has made two starts this PGA Tour season, and he was in the top 15 in both. He has a world of talent and could take a big step toward the PGA Tour this week.

10. Rasmus Hojgaard: Hojgaard is going to be a great player. He already is a two-time European Tour winner. Now we can see how his game might translate to a weak PGA Tour field compared to winning in weak Euro Tour fields.

