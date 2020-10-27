2020 Bermuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Bermuda Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The betting favorites this week are Will Zalatoris and Brendon Todd, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Doc Redman and Harold Varner III are next best on the list at 25-to-1.

Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy and Kristoffer Ventura are all on 30-to-1.

2020 Bermuda Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Bermuda Championship, which is suddenly for a 2021 Masters berth! Will Zalatoris is the headliner, while Brendon Todd is the only top-50 player in the field. Could be a sweepstakes.

