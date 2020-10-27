2020 Bermuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Bermuda Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
The betting favorites this week are Will Zalatoris and Brendon Todd, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Doc Redman and Harold Varner III are next best on the list at 25-to-1.
Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy and Kristoffer Ventura are all on 30-to-1.
2020 Bermuda Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Bermuda Championship, which is suddenly for a 2021 Masters berth! Will Zalatoris is the headliner, while Brendon Todd is the only top-50 player in the field. Could be a sweepstakes.
2020 Bermuda Championship betting odds: +Outright winner
- Will Zalatoris: +1200
- Brendon Todd: +1200
- Doc Redman: +2500
- Harold Varner III: +2500
- Emiliano Grillo: +3000
- Denny McCarthy: +3000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +3000
- Charley Hoffman: +3500
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +4000
- Henrik Stenson: +4000
- Cameron Tringale: +4000
- Peter Malnati: +4000
- Aaron Wise: +4000
- Luke List: +4000
- Justin Suh: +4000
- Adam Schenk: +4000
- Stewart Cink: +5000
- Henrik Norlander: +5000
- Patrick Rodgers: +5000
- Maverick McNealy: +5000
- Sepp Straka: +5000
- Danny Willett: +5000
- Scott Piercy: +5000
- Pat Perez: +5000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +6000
- Russell Knox: +6000
- Wesley Bryan: +6000
- Tom Lewis: +6000
- Scott Stallings: +6000
- Tyler McCumber: +6000
- Padraig Harrington: +8000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +8000
- Kyle Stanley: +8000
- Branden Grace: +8000
- Chesson Hadley: +8000
- Brian Stuard: +8000
- Matt Jones: +8000
- Wyndham Clark: +8000
- Doug Ghim: +8000
- Joseph Bramlett: +8000
- Troy Merritt: +8000
- Beau Hossler: +8000
- Cameron Percy: +8000
- Anirban Lahiri: +8000
- Hudson Swafford: +10000
- Max Homa: +10000
- Keith Mitchell: +10000
- Brice Garnett: +10000
- Will Gordon: +10000
- Ollie Schniederjans: +10000
- Jason Dufner: +10000
- Rob Oppenheim: +10000
- Ben Martin: +10000
- Chase Seiffert: +12500
- Seamus Power: +12500
- Hank Lebioda: +12500
- Fabian Gomez: +12500
- David Hearn: +12500
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +12500
- Bo Hoag: +12500
- Kramer Hickok: +12500
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +15000
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +15000
- Ryan Armour: +15000
- Nick Watney: +15000
- Andrew Putnam: +15000
- Bronson Burgoon: +15000
- Scott Harrington: +15000
- Wes Roach: +15000
- Vaughn Taylor: +15000
- Roger Sloan: +15000
- Brandon Hagy: +15000
- Vincent Whaley: +15000
- Kelly Kraft: +15000
- Peter Uihlein: +15000
- Josh Teater: +15000
- Michael Gligic: +15000
- Aaron Baddeley: +20000
- Bill Haas: +20000
- Kevin Tway: +20000
- Chris Baker: +20000
- D.J. Trahan: +20000
- Tim Wilkinson: +20000
- Brian Gay: +20000
- Ryan Brehm: +20000
- Jamie Lovemark: +20000
- Sangmoon Bae: +20000
- Camilo Villegas: +20000
- Robert Streb: +20000
- Ricky Barnes: +20000
- Luke Donald: +25000
- Rhein Gibson: +25000
- Mark Anderson: +25000
- Dominic Bozzelli: +25000
- Jonathan Byrd: +25000
- Seth Reeves: +30000
- Ryan Blaum: +30000
- Alex Cejka: +30000
- Shawn Stefani: +30000
- Johnson Wagner: +30000
- George McNeill: +30000
- Graham DeLaet: +40000
- Ben Taylor: +40000
- Zack Sucher: +40000
- Hunter Mahan: +50000
- John Oda: +50000
- Arjun Atwal: +50000
- Matt Every: +50000
- Robert Garrigus: +50000
- Michael Miller: +50000
- James Nicholas: +50000
- Nelson Ledesma: +50000
- Tommy Gainey: +50000
- Rafael Campos: +50000
- Bo Van Pelt: +50000
- Derek Ernst: +50000
- Danny Walker: +100000
- Anthony Phipps: +100000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- D.A. Points: +100000
- Jordan Gumberg: +100000
- Camiko Smith: +100000
- Luke Schniederjans: +100000
- Michael Gellerman: +100000
- John Senden: +100000
- Kevin Stadler: +100000
- Michael Sims: +100000
- Matthew Borchert: +100000
- Paul Stankowski: +100000
- Taylor Funk: +100000
- Eric Dugas: +200000
- Fred Funk: +200000