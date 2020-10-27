2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, Cyprus.
The betting favorite this week is Andy Sullivan, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Five players are at 25-to-1: Laurie Carter, Matthias Schwab, Joost Luiten, Sam Horsfield and Thomas Detry.
Markus Kinhult and Robert MacIntyre are 30-to-1.
2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, which was a concocted event that now kicks off a two-week run on the island nation. We don't know much about the golf course or golf in Cyprus, so this is a bit of dart-throwing.
2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Andy Sullivan: +1400
- Thomas Detry: +2500
- Matthias Schwab: +2500
- Joost Luiten: +2500
- Sam Horsfield: +2500
- Laurie Canter: +2500
- Marcus Kinhult: +3000
- Robert MacIntyre: +3000
- Jordan Smith: +3500
- Sean Crocker: +3500
- Antoine Rozner: +3500
- Sami Valimaki: +3500
- Haotong Li: +4000
- Gavin Green: +4000
- Wilco Nienaber: +4000
- Matthew Jordan: +4000
- Nicolas Colsaerts: +4000
- Garrick Higgo: +4000
- Matthew Southgate: +4000
- Paul Waring: +4000
- Marcus Armitage: +4000
- Romain Langasque: +4000
- Benjamin Hebert: +4000
- Wil Besseling: +5000
- Ross Fisher: +5000
- Connor Syme: +5000
- Joakim Lagergren: +5000
- Richie Ramsay: +6000
- Jorge Campillo: +6000
- David Horsey: +6000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +6000
- Alexander Bjork: +6000
- Masahiro Kawamura: +6000
- Sebastian Heisele: +6000
- Calum Hill: +6000
- Chris Paisley: +6000
- Johannes Veerman: +6000
- Pablo Larrazabal: +8000
- Jamie Donaldson: +8000
- Grant Forrest: +8000
- Adrian Meronk: +8000
- Matthieu Pavon: +8000
- Mikko Korhonen: +8000
- Richard Bland: +8000
- Sebastian Soderberg: +8000
- Ben Stow: +8000
- Kalle Samooja: +8000
- Jason Scrivener: +8000
- Shubhankar Sharma: +8000