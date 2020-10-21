2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The betting favorites this week are Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, who come in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best on the list at 12-to-1.

Rory McIlroy is fourth on the table at 14-to-1, while defending champion Tiger Woods is 35-to-1.

2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the relocated Zozo Championship at Sherwood in near Los Angeles, a golf course that has seen Tiger Woods win there five times in his Target World Challenge event. It's a short course with five par 5s, so there should be good scoring this week.

2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood betting odds: Outright winner