2020 Italian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Italian Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Chervò Golf Club in Vigilio di Pozzolengo, Italy.

The betting favorite this week is Matt Wallace, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Martin Kaymer and Victor Perez are next best at 12-to-1.

Bernd Wiesberger is 16-to-1.

2020 Italian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the Italian Open, which has been diminished this year from a Rolex Series event with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this golf course is 7,400 yards and pretty demanding from tee to green. It is a composite of a could of nines and seems fairly wide open with plenty of water in play.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Italian Open betting odds: Outright winner