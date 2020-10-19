Wyndham pulls sponsorship of PGA Tour's regular-season FedEx Cup top 10 bonus pool
Golf Biz PGA Tour

Wyndham pulls sponsorship of PGA Tour’s regular-season FedEx Cup top 10 bonus pool

10/19/2020 at 4:30 pm
Ryan Ballengee


The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is no more, and it has been replaced -- at least temporarily -- by the Tour Top 10.

After tweeting an observation this morning that the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 had changed its name, Sports Business Daily confirmed the change with Wyndham.

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 was created for the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season, with a $10 million pool doled out to the top 10 finishers in the regular season FedEx Cup standings. The PGA Tour's regular season concludes at the Wyndham Championship, played annually in Greensboro, N.C.

Part of the hope of the program was that it would attract more top-tier players to the Wyndham at Sedgefield Country Club, with potential big swings in the final outcome of the top 10 occurring. In the two seasons of the concept so far, there has been one player who has moved into the top 10 in the final tournament of the regular season. In the 2019-2020 season, Justin Thomas locked up the $2 million first-place prize before the Wyndham Championship, rendering the winner a moot point before the tournament started. Brooks Koepka won the first-place money in the first season of the concept.

SBJ reports the Tour is expecting to name a new sponsor for the concept soon.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!