Wyndham pulls sponsorship of PGA Tour’s regular-season FedEx Cup top 10 bonus pool

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is no more, and it has been replaced -- at least temporarily -- by the Tour Top 10.

After tweeting an observation this morning that the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 had changed its name, Sports Business Daily confirmed the change with Wyndham.

Looks like the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 has become the Tour Top 10. Not sure what the means for the money bath, but I can't imagine Wyndham is doing particularly well at the moment. — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) October 19, 2020

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 was created for the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season, with a $10 million pool doled out to the top 10 finishers in the regular season FedEx Cup standings. The PGA Tour's regular season concludes at the Wyndham Championship, played annually in Greensboro, N.C.

Part of the hope of the program was that it would attract more top-tier players to the Wyndham at Sedgefield Country Club, with potential big swings in the final outcome of the top 10 occurring. In the two seasons of the concept so far, there has been one player who has moved into the top 10 in the final tournament of the regular season. In the 2019-2020 season, Justin Thomas locked up the $2 million first-place prize before the Wyndham Championship, rendering the winner a moot point before the tournament started. Brooks Koepka won the first-place money in the first season of the concept.

SBJ reports the Tour is expecting to name a new sponsor for the concept soon.