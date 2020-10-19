2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

Last week was an absolute clunker. Matt Wolff played awful golf, shooting 80 on Thursday, and he never recovered. He beat four people. Sometimes great players throw up an absolute dud. So, we move on. This week, the Zozo Championship is played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. It's been home to the PGA Tour Champions in recent memory, and it used to be the long-time home of Tiger Woods' silly season event now known as the Hero World Challenge.

Woods is the defending champion -- imagine that! -- and he faces no cut along with the rest of the 78-player field.

2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood One and Done picks

Tiger Woods: I mean, if you're feeling sentimental, why not? He's won here a number of times, and he likes the golf course.

Dustin Johnson: DJ has seen this course a lot, including with his in-laws, the Gretzkys. He has referenced the place before as important to him.

Xander Schauffele: Should I just hold onto Xander for the US Open? (Yes.) But he should play well again this week.

Webb Simpson: Webb should like a place like this, that's a little tighter and doesn't always offer a clear benefit to distance (without accuracy).

Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton is on a heater again, and when he is, it's kind of tough to avoid him.

My pick is Webb Simpson. Should I save Webb for the Wyndham or Harbour Town? Probably. But we have some other solid contenders there.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks