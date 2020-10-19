2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Zozo Championship at Sherwood is this week, continuing the two-week Vegas stint. Shadow Creek hosts the PGA Tour, with nearly 40 of the world top 50 in the field at the iconic high-roller course in Vegas.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Xander Schauffele: Xander thrives against tough fields, and he's been doing very well against those kinds of fields since the return in June. Similar terrain this week.

2. Tyrrell Hatton: We noted Hatton should have been higher than eighth last week, and it turns out, jetleg didn't matter to him. He's playing great.

3. Justin Thomas: JT was a skunk in the final round at Shadow Creek, and that round ended with his ball being thrown in the water. However, it should motivate him for this week.

4. Rory McIlroy: We have started seeing good things from Rory, and he played well enough at Shadow Creek for three rounds. Threw in a dud final round.

5. Jon Rahm: Rahm's driving won't be as big of an asset this week because he will pay a penalty for being wild, like at Shadow.

6. Webb Simpson: Webb has played well in the new season, and he's fresh after a week off. I think his Harbour Town experience will play well here.

7. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay did well off the tee compared to the field last week, but his putting and approach play were terrible. He should bounce back.

8. Harris English: English is easy to forget about in these very deep fields, but his play has been fabulous, and it should continue.

9. Tiger Woods: Tiger shouldn't be here on form, but the guy has played Sherwood more than anyone in a competitive setting and beaten great players here a bunch. Counts for something.

10. Daniel Berger: Love Berger on tighter golf courses, which is where he has thrived (also on Bermuda, but nevermind that). Played great at Harbour Town, which is also tight.

WD. Dustin Johnson: DJ has seen Sherwood plenty of times in his life, thanks to his in-laws. It won't be his favorite, but his experience should be important. He was No. 1 but withdrew on Monday.

