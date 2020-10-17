PXG kicks off new Battle Ready Collection with the Blackjack putter, an MOI monster

PXG believes it has a secret weapon for golfers who yearn for more forgiveness in their putter.

The company has announced the new Blackjack putter, the first in their new Battle Ready Collection. It's a mallet-style putter designed with stability in mind.

The Blackjack is completely milled, featuring a body of aerospace-grade aluminum, supported by tungsten to move the center of gravity away from the face and back in the body. The goal is to increase moment of inertia to prevent twisting both during the stroke and at impact to help players deliver the putter with a square face to the target at impact.

The face is milled with a pyramid-style pattern with variable groove depth, geared toward increasing the velocity on putts hit in the center of the face while improving consistent impact and initial roll-out conditions across the face, including speed, launch angle, spin rate and spin distance.

The Blackjack has ports for sole weights that can affect overall mass and bias. There are options in lighter titanium and heavier tungsten, with the standard weight at 10 grams. There are additional options in 5-, 15- and 20-gram weights.

The putter is available in four different hosels -- heel-shafted, double bend, plumber's neck and armlock -- to fit pretty much any player. Those hosels impact the overall head weight range from 330 grams in the lightest double-bend hosel to 445 grams in the heaviest armlock hosel head.

The Blackjack sole features the PXG Darkness insignia, which is a skull with the number 26 that commemorates PXG founder Bob Parsons' service as a rifleman (0311) with the 26th Regiment of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

The PXG Blackjack Putter is available now at an introductory price of $395, which will eventually increase to $525.