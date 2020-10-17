adidas Golf introduces Cold.Rdy line, including, yes, Tyrrell Hatton’s hoodie

For most of the Northern Hemisphere, cold-weather golf is here, or it's very soon going to be here. That means playing golf for the next several months with additional layers to keep warm on those chilly mornings and ahead of those quicker-approaching evenings.

Just in time for cold-weather golf, adidas Golf has introduced their new Cold.Rdy line that's built to keep golfers warm with modern materials and looks that don't make a golfer compromise between fashion and warmth.

Let's get it out right away: This series has a hoodie -- the one Tyrrell Hatton wore in winning the BMW PGA Championship.

I can't believe this is a real issue in 2020 given everything else happening in the world, but hoodies are not the problem. Wear them and enjoy them if you want. If you don't want to wear them, that's OK, too. The collection has a quarter-zip pullover and a jacket for men, while there's a long-sleeve crewneck in the women's collection designed to offer an athletic silhouette, as well a legging designed to help keep warm.

Through the entire collection, all pieces have insulation that's targeted to wear golfers lose the most heat while using water-repellent yarns that wick away sweat from the body and absorb it. The fabric breathes well so as to allow proper air flow. There's nothing worse when playing fall golf than sweating profusely and knowing it, only to realize that you can't take off your layers because then you would immediately get cold and look like a goof.

Every piece in the collection also has SPF 50-plus sun protection against ultraviolet rays, knowing full well the sun can still damage your skin even when it's not summer-hot outside.

The adidas Golf Cold.Rdy line is available now for men and women on the adidas website and app.