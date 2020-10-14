2020 Scottish Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Scottish Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Fairmont St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The betting favorite this week is Matt Wallace, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Lee Westwood is next best at 14-to-1.

Aaron Rai, Eddie Pepperell and Robert MacIntyre are all on 26-to-1.

2020 Scottish Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the concocted Scottish Championship in Scotland, with the event set to be the third and final event of the second UK Swing. This is an event played on a parkland-style course, so don't go thinking about links golf machinations and vagaries.

2020 Scottish Championship betting odds: Outright winner