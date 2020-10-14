2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.
The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.
Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are next best on the list at 10-to-1 each.
Rory McIlroy is fourth on the table at 12-to-1.
2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek tips, expert picks and futures bets
See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!
This week, we have the relocated CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Vegas, the second of two consecutive PGA Tour events there. Shadow Creek came back in the spotlight with the match a few years ago, with the Tom Fazio-designed high-roller course proving a capable host.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +900
- Justin Thomas: +1000
- Xander Schauffele: +1000
- Rory McIlroy: +1200
- Matthew Wolff: +1800
- Patrick Cantlay: +2000
- Brooks Koepka: +2500
- Tyrrell Hatton: +2500
- Collin Morikawa: +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3000
- Daniel Berger: +3000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +3000
- Viktor Hovland: +3000
- Sungjae Im: +4000
- Harris English: +4000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +4000
- Scottie Scheffler: +4000
- Paul Casey: +5000
- Jason Day: +5000
- Abraham Ancer: +5000
- Rickie Fowler: +5000
- Gary Woodland: +5000
- Joaquin Niemann: +5000
- Justin Rose: +6000
- Sergio Garcia: +6000
- Ian Poulter: +6000
- Brendon Todd: +6000
- Bubba Watson: +6000
- Billy Horschel: +8000
- Kevin Kisner: +8000
- Shane Lowry: +8000
- Russell Henley: +8000
- Alex Noren: +8000
- Cameron Smith: +8000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +8000
- Jason Kokrak: +8000
- Jordan Spieth: +10000
- Matt Kuchar: +10000
- Si Woo Kim: +10000
- Kevin Na: +10000
- Corey Conners: +10000
- Sebastian Munoz: +10000
- Brian Harman: +10000
- Marc Leishman: +10000
- Byeong Hun An: +12500
- Cameron Champ: +12500
- Adam Hadwin: +12500
- Ryan Palmer: +12500
- Brendan Steele: +12500
- Keegan Bradley: +15000
- Kevin Streelman: +15000
- Dylan Frittelli: +15000
- Adam Long: +15000
- J.T. Poston: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +20000
- Lanto Griffin: +20000
- Harry Higgs: +25000
- Tom Hoge: +25000
- Danny Lee: +25000
- Carlos Ortiz: +25000
- Talor Gooch: +25000
- Joohyung Kim: +25000
- Tyler Duncan: +30000
- Mark Hubbard: +30000
- Andrew Landry: +30000
- Michael Thompson: +30000
- Richy Werenski: +30000
- Robby Shelton: +30000
- Nick Taylor: +40000
- Sung Kang: +40000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +40000
- Jim Herman: +50000
- Tae Hee Lee: +50000
- Jaekyeong Lee: +50000
- Jeongwoo Ham: +50000
- Hanbyeol Kim: +50000
- Seonghyun Kim: +50000