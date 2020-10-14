2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are next best on the list at 10-to-1 each.

Rory McIlroy is fourth on the table at 12-to-1.

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the relocated CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Vegas, the second of two consecutive PGA Tour events there. Shadow Creek came back in the spotlight with the match a few years ago, with the Tom Fazio-designed high-roller course proving a capable host.

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek betting odds: Outright winner