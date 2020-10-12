2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we continue the Vegas swing with the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. The Fazio design comes into view for the first time since the Match and, before that, when the PGA Tour Champions played there. This is a tremendous field, playing for a $9.75 million purse.

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek One and Done picks

Tommy Fleetwood: Last time I used Fleetwood, he let me down tremendously. However, he's been playing well since rejoining the European Tour.

Louis Oosthuizen: Louis WD'd from the Sanderson Farms, but he came back nicely at TPC Summerlin.

Scottie Scheffler: Unless you're using Scheffler in a major, I think this could be a great pick.

Matthew Wolff: Wolff came up just short in the Shriners playoff, but he's been a runner-up machine.

My pick is Matthew Wolff. You could of course be as aggressive as you'd like in picking a top-50 player here, but it wouldn't make sense to go too high up the OWGR because we have five more majors this season, The Players, WGCs and the playoffs to consider.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks