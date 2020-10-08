90 years later, Bobby Jones' Grand Slam is still reverberating
Featured GNN Members Golf Culture

90 years later, Bobby Jones’ Grand Slam is still reverberating

10/08/2020 at 10:50 am
Ryan Ballengee


The strangest year of our lives marks the 90th anniversary of a truly unique year in golf history.

In 1930, Bobby Jones completed what remains the greatest single-year feat in the game: He won the Grand Slam.

Back then, the Slam, as dubbed by O.B. Keeler -- or impregnable quadrilateral, as George Trevor wrote for the New York Sun -- consisted of the US Open and US Amateur, as well the Open and the Amateur Championship. He first won the Amateur at the Old Course on May 31. Three weeks later on June 20, he won the Open at Royal Liverpool. Back in the States, on July 12, he won the US Open at Interlachen in Minnesota. On Sept. 27, 1930, Jones finished off an unfathomable achievement in winning the US Amateur for the fifth time in seven years with an 8-and-7 demolition of Eugene V. Homans.

It may have never happened in the first place were it not for the US Open the year prior, played in 1929 at Winged Foot Golf Club's West Course.

To see this content and more, join today for free!

GNN members get free access to unique content -- newsletters, podcasts, articles and more -- so what are you waiting for? Join now!

Sign up here and get access to all of our members-only content.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!