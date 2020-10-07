2020 Orange County National Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Orange County National Championship betting odds have been released for the Korn Ferry Tour event at Orange County National's Panther Lake Golf Course in Winter Garden, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Taylor Pendrith, who comes in at 21-to-1 (+2100) betting odds.

Ben Kohles is next best at 26-to-1, while Brandon Wu is 29-to-1.

Six players are at 31-to-1.

2020 Orange County National Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

This week, we have the Orange County National Championship, which often hosts Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, with a good chunk of the field familiar with this property already.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Orange County National Championship betting odds: Outright winner