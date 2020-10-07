2020 Orange County National Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Orange County National Championship betting odds have been released for the Korn Ferry Tour event at Orange County National's Panther Lake Golf Course in Winter Garden, Fla.
The betting favorite this week is Taylor Pendrith, who comes in at 21-to-1 (+2100) betting odds.
Ben Kohles is next best at 26-to-1, while Brandon Wu is 29-to-1.
Six players are at 31-to-1.
2020 Orange County National Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Orange County National Championship, which often hosts Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, with a good chunk of the field familiar with this property already.
2020 Orange County National Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Taylor Pendrith: +2100
- Ben Kohles: +2600
- Brandon Wu: +2900
- Greyson Sigg: +3100
- Ollie Schniederjans: +3100
- Zecheng Dou: +3100
- Nick Hardy: +3100
- Chad Ramey: +3100
- Braden Thornberry: +3100
- Jared Wolfe: +3400
- Curtis Thompson: +3600
- Taylor Montgomery: +3600
- Stephan Jaeger: +4100
- Scott Gutschewski: +4100
- Dan McCarthy: +4100
- Lee Hodges: +4100
- David Lipsky: +4600
- Hayden Buckley: +4600
- Harry Hall: +4600
- Max Greyserman: +4600
- Davis Riley: +5100
- Justin Lower: +5100
- Austen Truslow: +5100
- Evan Harmeling: +5100
- Brett Drewitt: +6100
- Paul Barjon: +6100
- Bryson Nimmer: +6700
- Cameron Young: +6700
- Adam Svensson: +6700
- Brandon Harkins: +6700
- Sangmoon Bae: +6700
- Dawson Armstrong: +6700
- Seth Reeves: +6700
- Nicholas Lindheim: +6700
- Charlie Saxon: +7100
- Kevin Roy: +7100
- Brett Coletta: +7100
- John Vanderlaan: +7100
- Carl Yuan: +7100
- Augusto Nunez: +7100
- Kyle Reifers: +7100
- Kramer Hickok: +8100
- Curtis Luck: +8100
- Kyle Jones: +8100
- John Chin: +8100
- Jimmy Stanger: +8100
- Wes Roach: +8100
- Trey Mullinax: +8100
- Taylor Moore: +8100
- Dawie van der Walt: +8100
- Chris Baker: +8100
- Roberto Diaz: +8100
- Mito Pereira: +9100
- Joey Garber: +10100
- Harrison Endycott: +10100
- Rico Hoey: +10100
- Mickey Demorat: +10100
- Callum Tarren: +10100
- KK Limbhasut: +10100
- Erik Barnes: +10100
- Patrick Fishburn: +10100
- Josh Teater: +10100
- Theo Humphrey: +10100
- Anders Albertson: +10100
- Jonas Blixt: +12600
- Eric Cole: +12600
- Dylan Wu: +12600
- Tom Whitney: +12600
- Ben Taylor: +12600
- George Cunningham: +12600
- Vince India: +12600
- Andy Pope: +12600
- Julian Etulain: +12600
- Erik Compton: +12600
- David Skinns: +12600
- Chase Wright: +15100
- Chip McDaniel: +15100
- Billy Kennerly: +15100
- T J Vogel: +15100
- Chandler Blanchet: +15100
- Rick Lamb: +15100
- Jamie Arnold: +15100
- Paul Haley II: +15100
- Nick Voke: +15100
- Ryan Ruffels: +15100
- Brad Brunner: +15100
- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +15100
- Brady Schnell: +15100
- Austin Smotherman: +15100
- Justin Hueber: +15100
- Max McGreevy: +15100
- Brandon Crick: +17600
- Mark Blakefield: +17600
- Tag Ridings: +17600
- Jonathan Randolph: +17600
- Stephen Franken: +17600
- Michael Miller: +17600
- J T Griffin: +17600
- Brian Campbell: +20100
- Zach Wright: +20100
- Tyson Alexander: +20100
- Brett Stegmaier: +20100
- Mark Baldwin: +20100
- Grant Hirschman: +20100
- David Kocher: +20100
- Max Rottluff: +20100
- Ryan Mccormick: +20100
- Scott Langley: +20100
- Trevor Cone: +20100
- Shad Tuten: +20100
- Alex Chiarella: +20100
- Andres Gonzales: +20100
- Daniel Miernicki: +22600
- Brent Grant: +22600
- Alex Prugh: +22600
- Dominic Bozzelli: +25100
- James Nicholas: +25100
- Tyrone Van Aswegen: +25100
- Derek Ernst: +25100
- Blayne Barber: +25100
- David Lingmerth: +25100
- Martin Piller: +25100
- Tommy Gainey: +25100
- Nicholas Thompson: +25100
- Wade Binfield: +25100
- Stuart Macdonald: +25100
- Rafael Campos: +25100
- Nicolas Echavarria: +25100
- Alex Cejka: +27600
- Bobby Bai: +30100
- Michael Arnaud: +30100
- Matt Atkins: +30100
- John Oda: +32600
- Jim Knous: +35100
- Andrew Novak: +35100
- Chase Johnson: +35100
- Jake Knapp: +40100
- Drew Weaver: +40100
- Robert Garrigus: +40100
- Steve Lebrun: +40100
- Conrad Shindler: +40100
- Jack Maguire: +40100
- Ben Silverman: +50100
- Greg Yates: +50100
- Sebastian Vazquez: +50100
- Marcelo Rozo: +50100
- Luke Guthrie: +50100
- John Senden: +50100