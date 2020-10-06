2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

So, about last week...

I went on a vacation on Wednesday with a few buddies to Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri to check out Tiger Woods' new course, Payne's Valley, and the rest of the great golf there. I made these picks on Monday, getting ready to leave. Then I didn't see my computer again until Sunday. Welp, Louis WD'd.

In my One and Done league, our commish gave me Lucas Glover given he was on my list and that I didn't explicitly say I wanted to use him for later. I'll give myself an MC as a result.

This week, we start a Vegas swing with the Shriners at TPC Summerlin. A strong field is assembled, with this being Bryson's first start as a major champion.

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open One and Done picks

Bryson DeChambeau: If you want instant gratification, go for Bryson, who has won and finished runner-up.

Patrick Cantlay: He's probably the play for the very same reason.

Denny McCarthy: Played great in Mississippi, and I used him one week too early. Could use him now just the same with a good Vegas record.

Kevin Na: Love Na in Las Vegas, as I should and as you should.

My pick is Patrick Cantlay. I have soured on him as a major contender for the short term, so let's use him now.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks